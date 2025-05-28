Live
EC files FIRs against 2 election officers in WB
Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has filed FIRs against two West Bengal government employees engaged in the electoral process in the state, on charges of irregularities in the voters’ lists in the block they were responsible for.
One is Sudipto Biswas, an inspector attached to the West Bengal co-operation department and the other is Avijit Patra, a clerk attached to the same department.
Both were engaged in the electoral process at Namkhana block in South 24 Parganas district.
Earlier this week, the ECI suspended Arun Gorain, assistant system manager attached to Kakdwip sub-division also in South 24 Parganas district, on charges of inappropriate behaviour, which according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) West Bengal, “tantamounts to gross misconduct in the discharge of duties.”
Gorain was accused of having inserted his mobile number in the login credentials of a Block Development Officer (BDO) and an Assistant Election Returning Officer in the same division of the district.
An insider from the CEO’s office said that an investigation was initiated following complaints received over irregularities in the voters’ lists in South 24 Parganas district, especially at Namkhana and Kakdwip.
The alleged irregularities mainly related to the inclusion of bogus names in the voters’ list, inadequate deletion of names of deceased voters or electors in whose cases addresses have been changed, and identification of voters having duplicate EPIC cards.