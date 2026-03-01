Massive public turnout in BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s ongoing ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ received an overwhelming response on its second day, as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a massive rally from Jagiroad to Morigaon, party leaders said.

Thousands of BJP supporters gathered along the rally route, turning the stretch into a vibrant display of party flags, slogans and enthusiastic crowds.

The Chief Minister’s convoy moved slowly through key localities as people from different sections of society came out to greet him, creating a charged political atmosphere.

The Jana Ashirwad Yatra, launched as part of the BJP’s extensive public outreach programme, aims to directly connect with citizens, highlight the government’s achievements and consolidate organisational strength ahead of upcoming political milestones in Assam.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika and BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia accompanied the Chief Minister during the rally.

Senior party leaders and local workers actively engaged with the public, reiterating the government’s focus on development-driven governance and welfare-oriented policies.

Addressing several roadside gatherings, Chief Minister Sarma outlined key initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led government, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, welfare schemes, education, healthcare and economic growth.

He said the government remains committed to ensuring that development reaches every section of society without discrimination.

“The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is not merely a political programme but an expression of gratitude to the people of Assam for their continuous support and trust,” CM Sarma said, urging citizens to continue blessing the government’s vision for a stronger and more prosperous Assam.

Party leaders said that the large participation witnessed on the second day of the yatra reflects public confidence in the BJP’s leadership and governance model. They added that the yatra will continue across multiple constituencies, serving as a platform to engage with citizens and share the government’s roadmap for the future.

With strong public mobilisation and enthusiastic participation, the Jan Ashirwad Yatra has emerged as a significant political exercise, underlining the BJP’s organisational strength and sustained outreach efforts across Assam.