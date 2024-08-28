  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

EC issued show cause notice to the Haryana BJP president over the use of a child in election campaign

EC issued show cause notice to the Haryana BJP president over the use of a child in election campaign
x
Highlights

The Election Commission of India has taken seriously the matter of the use of a child in the election campaign video by the BJP unit of Haryana. The Election Commission says that this is a gross violation of the rules of the Election Commission.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has taken seriously the matter of the use of a child in the election campaign video by the BJP unit of Haryana. The Election Commission says that this is a gross violation of the rules of the Election Commission. For this, a show cause notice has been issued to the state president of BJP Haryana and a reply has been sought within a day.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to the state president of BJP amidst the Haryana Assembly elections. The matter is about the use of a child in the video during the election campaign. According to the Election Commission, this is a gross violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission. The Chairman of the Haryana Election Commission took immediate action in the matter and issued a notice to the state president and Haryana BJP and directed them to respond in the matter by 6 pm on August 29.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X