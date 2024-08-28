Live
- Two More Arrested in Rs 175 Crore Cyber Crime Case in Hyderabad
- Shooting Causes Panic at LN Bar and Restaurant in Hyderabad
- District SP Gaikwad Inspects Bijnapally Police Station
- HYDRA Should Expand Statewide: Kommula Praveen Raj
- RTC should revise Bus services Between Aiza and nearby Villages
- Sagara Community Leaders Urge All Parties to Allocate More Seats in Telangana's Local Body Elections
- Cyberabad Police Arrest Couple for Multi-Crore Real Estate Fraud
- College Orientation Program Emphasizes Student Well-Being and Anti-Drug Initiatives
- HCSC to host National Physical Security Sumit 2024
- Hyderabad CP hold meeting with Central Peace and Welfare Committee over Ganesh chaturthi
Just In
EC issued show cause notice to the Haryana BJP president over the use of a child in election campaign
The Election Commission of India has taken seriously the matter of the use of a child in the election campaign video by the BJP unit of Haryana. The Election Commission says that this is a gross violation of the rules of the Election Commission.
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has taken seriously the matter of the use of a child in the election campaign video by the BJP unit of Haryana. The Election Commission says that this is a gross violation of the rules of the Election Commission. For this, a show cause notice has been issued to the state president of BJP Haryana and a reply has been sought within a day.
The Election Commission has issued a notice to the state president of BJP amidst the Haryana Assembly elections. The matter is about the use of a child in the video during the election campaign. According to the Election Commission, this is a gross violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission. The Chairman of the Haryana Election Commission took immediate action in the matter and issued a notice to the state president and Haryana BJP and directed them to respond in the matter by 6 pm on August 29.