EC issued show cause notice to the Haryana BJP president over the use of a child in election campaign

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has taken seriously the matter of the use of a child in the election campaign video by the BJP unit of Haryana. The Election Commission says that this is a gross violation of the rules of the Election Commission. For this, a show cause notice has been issued to the state president of BJP Haryana and a reply has been sought within a day.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to the state president of BJP amidst the Haryana Assembly elections. The matter is about the use of a child in the video during the election campaign. According to the Election Commission, this is a gross violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission. The Chairman of the Haryana Election Commission took immediate action in the matter and issued a notice to the state president and Haryana BJP and directed them to respond in the matter by 6 pm on August 29.