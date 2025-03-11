ECI invites suggestions from political parties to strengthen electoral processes

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties to further strengthen electoral processes, a statement from the poll body said.

The poll body has set April 30 as the deadline for political parties to submit inputs regarding any unresolved issues at the level of Electoral Registration Officers (ERO), District Election Officers (DEO), or Chief Electoral Officers (CEO), as applicable.

In an official statement, the ECI said it has sent individual letters to political parties seeking their feedback and has also proposed direct interactions with party presidents and senior leaders at a mutually convenient time. The initiative aims to enhance electoral practices while ensuring compliance with the established legal framework.

The move comes after a recent ECI conference, where Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar directed officials, including CEOs, DEOs, and EROs across all States and Union Territories, to hold regular engagements with political parties.

He had also instructed them to resolve suggestions received in such meetings strictly within the existing legal provisions and submit an action taken report by March 31.

The ECI emphasised that political parties should actively use this decentralised engagement mechanism to address concerns and provide constructive feedback.

Political parties are among 28 key stakeholders identified by the Commission under the Constitution and statutory framework that govern various aspects of the electoral process.

The Commission further underlined that India’s electoral system operates within a robust and transparent legal framework established under the Representation of the People Act, 1950 & 1951; the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960; the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961; orders of the Supreme Court; instructions, manuals, and Handbooks issued by the ECI from time to time and available on its official website.

The ECI reiterated its commitment to conducting free and fair elections and encouraged all political parties to take full advantage of the consultation process to improve the electoral system.