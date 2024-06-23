ECoR observes Yoga Day

Bhubaneswar : The East Coast Railway (ECoR) observed the International Day of Yoga on Friday at various railway establishments, including at its headquarters in Bhubaneswar and all the three Railway Divisions at Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur.

ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal with staffers and officers participated in a yoga session held at Koraput. Similarly, Additional General Manager Mohes Kumar Behera led the officers and staffers at Rail Vihar, Bhubaneswar. Apart from this, Divisional Railway Managers/Additional Divisional Railway Managers led the staffers and employees at their respective divisional headquarters at Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair.

Gracing the occasion at Koraput, Parmeshwar Funkwal emphasised that yoga is one of the best ways to maintain physical and mental fitness, urging regular practice to sustain the body’s inner balance.

Employees and officials from other railway establishments, including Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop, Coaching Depots and various branch offices also observed International Day of Yoga 2024 at their respective locations.

Members of the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) also participated in the grand yoga event. Principal Chief Personnel Officer Siddharth Kati coordinated the Yoga Day celebrations at Bhubaneswar. Divisional Railway Manager/Waltair Saurabh Prasad coordinated Yoga Day celebrations at Koraput.

To mark the occasion, a workshop was organised at the ECoR headquarters in Rail Sadan, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar. Employees and officers participated, sharing their experiences and the benefits they have gained from practicing yoga.