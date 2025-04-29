ED Attaches 24 Properties Worth Rs 193.49 Crore In Goa Land Grab Case

The Enforcement Directorate's Panaji Zonal Office has issued a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) for 24 immovable properties spread across popular tourist destinations in Bardez Taluka, including Calangute, Assagao, Anjuna, Nerul, and Parra in Goa. Valued at Rs 193.49 crore, these properties were attached on April 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

This action represents the second wave of property attachments in the ongoing Goa land grab investigation. Previously, the ED had secured 31 properties worth Rs 39.24 crore in 2023, an action subsequently confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority (PMLA) in New Delhi through an order dated April 15 last year.

The investigation was initiated based on multiple FIRs registered by Goa Police and investigated by the Special Investigation Force (SIT) on Land Grabbing, concerning fraudulent acquisition of land throughout the state. According to authorities, the accused individuals allegedly engaged in forgery, cheating, and illegal property acquisition.

ED's investigation uncovered that the perpetrators created falsified documents or deeds in the names of deceased individuals or ancestors. These fraudulent documents were then presented as authentic to illegally insert their names or those of associates into official land records maintained by the Government of Goa.

The illegally acquired properties were subsequently either sold to third parties to generate proceeds of crime or transferred to associates through fictitious sale deeds without actual payment of consideration.

The 24 newly attached properties include those sold to third parties, properties transferred to associates through sham arrangements, and additional properties identified during the investigation. All are located in prime tourist destinations throughout Bardez Taluka.

With this latest attachment, the total value of properties seized in the Goa land grab case has reached Rs 232.73 crore. The ED also filed a Prosecution Complaint on April 12, 2024, before the Special Court (PMLA) in Mapusa, which has taken cognizance of the matter.

The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover additional aspects of the scheme.