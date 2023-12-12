ED issues fresh summons to Soren

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on Tuesday, official sources said. Soren, 48, has been asked to depose at the federal agency's regional office in the Hinoo area here and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said on Monday. The summons for the chief minister is for December 12, the sources said. This is the sixth notice issued to Soren, but he never deposed as he filed a petition before the Supreme Court and later the Jharkhand High Court seeking protection from the ED action and terming the summons as "unwarranted".

