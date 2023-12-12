Live
- AAP will participate in INDIA meet in constructive manner
- Nagarkurnool: More than 10 heinous murders in name Tantric workship!!!!!
- Rajinikanth b’day special: Title and teaser of ‘Thalaivar 170’ to be out today at 5 PM
- Vijayendra had sent money to defeat Basavaraj Bommai: Basanagowda Patil Yatnal serious allegation
- Varun Tej’ s ‘Operation Valentine’ gets postponed; here is the new release date
- AP should be given Special Category Status, says Telangana minister Komatireddy
- Hyderabad pips Pune, B'luru among India’s best cities in Mercer’s quality of living index
- Gummi Chakraborty appointed as Chief Security Officer to CM Revanth
- Allow women in Mosques: Telangana High Court
- Sensex tests Mt 70k; Nifty at fresh high
ED issues fresh summons to Soren
Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on Tuesday, official sources said. Soren, 48, has been asked to depose at the federal agency's regional office in the Hinoo area here and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said on Monday. The summons for the chief minister is for December 12, the sources said. This is the sixth notice issued to Soren, but he never deposed as he filed a petition before the Supreme Court and later the Jharkhand High Court seeking protection from the ED action and terming the summons as "unwarranted".
