ED makes fresh arrest in Soren case

ED makes fresh arrest in Soren case
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has made a fresh arrest in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, official sources said on Tuesday. Mohammed Saddam was lodged in jail as part of an alleged land scam case of Jharkhand and the central agency took his custody under the anti-money laundering law after an application was made to the court, the sources said. This is the third arrest in the case after the 48-year-old Soren and former state government revenue department sub inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad.

