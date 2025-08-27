ED raids AAP's Saurabh, others in health infra scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and some other private players as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged scam in health infrastructure projects during the previous AAP government in Delhi, official sources said.

At least 13 locations in the National Capital Region are being searched after a case was registered against Bharadwaj and the others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

These include Bharadwaj's house in south Delhi and residences and offices of some private contractors and commercial real estate developers located on K G Marg and West Patel Nagar, among others.

The ED investigation against Bharadwaj (45), AAP's Delhi unit chief and national spokesperson, stems from an FIR registered by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on June 26. The ACB booked Bharadwaj, his party colleague and ex-health minister Satyendar Jain, private contractors and unknown government officials for alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects formulated by the previous AAP government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Reacting to the ED action, the AAP claimed that the raids against Bharadwaj were an attempt to divert attention from questions being raised about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree and that the case against the party leader was false. Senior party leader Manish Sisodia claimed the case pertained to a time when Bharadwaj was not holding any ministerial post.

The ACB complaint came after the Delhi BJP in August last year alleged "grave" irregularities and "suspected" corruption in various health infrastructure projects under the AAP-led Delhi government. The complaint alleged "systematic manipulation of project budgets, misuse of public funds and collusion with private contractors".

The Delhi BJP said the ED raids against Bharadwaj have exposed the "medical scam" under the Kejriwal government. ED officials said the searches are based on material collected during the course of investigation and allegations contained in the FIR are regarding large-scale corruption, unjustified cost escalations, unauthorised constructions and misappropriation of funds in health infrastructure projects of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).