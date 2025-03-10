Live
ED Raids Bhupesh Baghel's Son's Properties in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Investigation
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at 14 locations in Durg district, Chhattisgarh, targeting properties linked to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his son, Chaitanya.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on 14 locations in Durg district, Chhattisgarh, including properties owned by former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his son, Chaitanya Baghel, as part of an investigation into the state's alleged liquor scam. The ED claims that Chaitanya received approximately ₹2,161 crore from the illicit liquor operations
This action follows the January arrest of former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma and his son, Harish Lakhma, in connection with the scam. The ED alleges that between 2019 and 2022, the liquor syndicate caused a loss of around ₹2,100 crore to the state exchequer.
Bhupesh Baghel has criticized the ED's actions, labeling them as politically motivated and alleging misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led government. He pointed out that the ED has not taken action against the distillers, who are the primary suspects in the scam.
The ED's intensified investigation underscores the significant scale of the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, involving high-profile political figures and substantial financial misconduct.