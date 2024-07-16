Live
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Issues Key Orders on Aarogyasri Implementation
- ED raids premises of former Bihar MLA Gulab Yadav
- YouTube Announces New Guidelines for AI-Based Videos to Enhance Transparency
- Boost to Aatmanirbharta: Govt releases new list of 346 indigenous defence items
- Laos president calls for urgent action to address economic woes
- Sri Lanka and US to enhance cooperation on maritime security
- Bengal school job case: CBI grilling staff of OMR sheet producing agency
- Four killed in traffic collision in Vietnam
- Environmental approval granted for Australian plan to export solar electricity to Singapore
- Realme Watch S2 with ChatGPT-Powered AI Assistant India Launch on July 30
Just In
ED raids premises of former Bihar MLA Gulab Yadav
Separate teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the residences of former MLA Gulab Yadav in Bihar’s Jhanjharpur, Patna and Maharashtra’s Pune, as part of a money laundering probe on Tuesday.
Patna: Separate teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the residences of former MLA Gulab Yadav in Bihar’s Jhanjharpur, Patna and Maharashtra’s Pune, as part of a money laundering probe on Tuesday.
The raid at his residence in Gangapur village, Lakhnaur block of Jhanjharpur began at 6 a.m., during which important documents were seized. For security, a group of CRPF personnel has been deployed outside the house.
Simultaneous raids took place at his residences in Patna and Pune as well. While Gulab Yadav, his wife Ambika Gulab Yadav, and daughter Bindu Gulab Yadav are currently in Patna, the Jhanjharpur house is only occupied by a couple of caretakers. The caretakers are being questioned by the ED. The specific case prompting these raids has not yet been disclosed.
Gulab Yadav was elected MLA on the RJD ticket in 2015, where he defeated former minister Nitish Mishra in the Jhanjharpur assembly seat.
He lost the subsequent election in 2020. After RJD refused to grant him a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and contested from the Jhanjharpur seat, though unsuccessfully.
His wife, Ambika Gulab Yadav, is an Independent MLC, and his daughter, Bindu Gulab Yadav, serves as the president of the Madhubani district council, highlighting the family's significant influence in the region.