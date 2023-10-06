ED summoned Sanjay Singh's close associates in connection with the liquor scam

New Delhi : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned three of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's closest associates following his detention on Friday. The ED has summoned Sanjay Singh's close colleagues, Sarvesh Mishra, Vivek Tyagi, and Kanwarbir Singh. Sarvesh Mishra may appear in front of the investigative agency today. Sanjay Singh has been detained in connection with an alleged liquor fraud in Delhi.

The ED searched the offices of Sanjay Singh's close friends, Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi, in May of this year. During this period, some papers and mobile phones were discovered, indicating their connection to the liquor fraud.The ED told the court on Thursday, while requesting Sanjay Singh's custody, that Dinesh Arora had paid him Rs 2 crore in two installments at his house. During this time, ED took the name Sarvesh.



According to ED's lawyer, the bribe was collected on his behalf at Sanjay Singh's residence by Sarvesh Mishra. The investigating agency claims that Vivek Tyagi, who was Sanjay Singh's PA, was given a stake in the company of accused Amit Arora. To examine Dinesh Arora's assertions, the ED can now summon Sanjay Singh and interview him alongside Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi. According to ED sources, some more people may be called in the next 2–3 days in addition to Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi.

