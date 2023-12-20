ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi for questioning in alleged land for job scam

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his father and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for questioning in connection with the alleged land for job scam case.

Sources said that ED has asked Tejashwi to appear on December 22 while Lalu Prasad has been asked to appear on December 27.

The fresh summons to the RJD leaders came almost a month after the ED arrested Amit Katyal in connection with the case on November 11.

The source said that during the questioning on Katyal, the ED got several fresh leads against the RJD leaders.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering on the basis of FIR registered by CBI related to land for job scam alleging that Lalu Prasad Yadav, indulged in corruption for appointment of Group D substitutes in Indian Railways during the period 2004-2009.

The poor candidates were told to transfer land as bribe in return for jobs in Indian Railways as per FIR. The CBI has also filed charge sheet. M/s AK Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. is one of the accused.

The ED in a statement after Katyal’s arrest had said that its probe revealed that Katyal was the Director of AK Infosystems Pvt. Ltd when one of the lands from candidates was acquired by the said company on behalf of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The registered address of the company is D-1088, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, which is the house belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. Several other lands were also acquired by Katyal in the said company in return for giving undue favours by Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was Minister of Railways. “After acquiring the lands, shares of the said company were transferred to the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav in the year 2014,” the ED had said.

Earlier, ED had conducted search operations on March 10 this year which resulted in seizure of cash of about Rs 1 crore and valuables equivalent to about Rs 1.25 crore.

The ED has also provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.02 crore on July 29.