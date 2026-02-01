  1. Home
Education at the Core of India’s long-term growth strategy

Education at the Core of India’s long-term growth strategy
The Budget reinforces education’s role in productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

Dr. Sanjeev Vidyarthi, Provost, Anant National University

“The Union Budget 2026 presents a forward-looking framework that strengthens the foundations for long-term economic resilience. Its emphasis on investment-led growth, human capital, and innovation reflects a clear understanding that productivity will define India’s future.

Education reforms spanning AI-enabled learning, design, skill development, and youth employability place learning at the heart of growth. Support for the Orange Economy, content creation labs, and a new design institute signals a strong intent to align education with future work and innovation.”

