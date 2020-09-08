Education for all is Modi government's mission: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Central government has been working tirelessly to achieve the goal set by Prime Minister's "Education for All" mission.

Greeting the nation on the International Literacy Day on Tuesday, the Minister said the government is trying to achieve the goal through reforms like New Education Policy 2020, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and many more such initiatives.

"Our government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been empowering the children and working tirelessly towards its mission 'Education for All' through reforms like NEP, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan," Shah tweeted.

Greetings on International Literacy Day.



Our govt under the visionary leadership of PM @NarendraModi has been empowering the children and working tirelessly towards its mission 'Education for All' through reforms like NEP, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan etc. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2020



The Minister said the International Literacy Day 2020 focuses on "Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond", especially on the role of educators and changing pedagogies.

The theme highlights literacy learning in a lifelong learning perspective, and therefore, mainly focuses on youth and adults, he said. September 8 was declared International Literacy Day by UNESCO on October 26, 1966 at the 14th session of UNESCO's General conference. It was celebrated for the first time in 1967. Its aim is to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies.