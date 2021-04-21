Top
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tests positive for coronavirus

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old minister said he is following medical advice after his report came positive. ''This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested,'' he tweeted.

''All the work of @EduMinOfIndia is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions,'' he added.


