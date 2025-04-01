Education must focus on character building, not just professional success: Rajnath Singh

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Emphasising the need for character building, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated on Tuesday that the primary objective of education is character development. “I believe that the purpose of professional education institutions should not be limited to ensuring students' success in their professions.”

He underlined that the true goal of education must be character building.

Delivering his inaugural address at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka, on the 118th birth anniversary and Guruvandana programme of the late Shivakumara Swamiji, Rajnath Singh further emphasised, “Education without values may create artificial intelligence, but it cannot instil emotional intelligence. It can produce guided missiles, but it cannot prevent youth from being misguided.”

“We can develop advanced computers, but if the people operating them lack moral values, they will become degraded individuals who may act against humanity. If life is to be meaningful, the education system must be built on values and ideals,” he stressed.

Speaking about the ‘guru parampara’ (teacher-disciple tradition), he said that India has a long-standing philosophical heritage, with gurus at the centre of various traditions. Many of these traditions are founded on the wisdom of gurus and represent eternal truths with no beginning or end.

“No one can become great with a narrow mindset,” Rajnath Singh observed.

He further stated, “A nation has its own identity and character. The history of India is deeply rooted in spirituality and service to humanity. We need to uphold these values while also focusing on economic prosperity and material pursuits. However, spirituality and humanity must remain intact.”

“I believe that broadmindedness is synonymous with spirituality. A person with a vast and open mind is truly spiritual. It was this broadmindedness that enabled the late Shivakumara Swamiji to establish such a vast institution and serve millions,” he said.

“In mathematical terms, we can say that the circumference of the mind is directly proportional to the magnitude of happiness. And the circumference of the mind is limitless,” he added.

“Though the late Shivakumara Swamiji is no longer with us physically, we can still feel his spiritual presence. When I visited his temple (Samadhi), I experienced a profound spiritual vibration. There is something unique about this place compared to other mutts. This is why I strongly felt the presence of spiritual energy here,” he noted.

He praised the individuals at the mutt for their dedication to propagating the ideals of the late Swamiji. “I congratulate each of you for continuing his legacy,” he said.

The late Swamiji enriched the cultural heritage of this country. His contributions to social welfare continue to inspire us all. “The life of a saint is not dedicated to himself but to society. This is evident in the life of Shivakumara Swamiji. For the past 600 years, this mutt has been engaged in social service,” Rajnath Singh stated.

He commended the mutt for carrying forward the Gurukul tradition without discrimination based on caste or creed. It provides education to more than 10,000 children free of cost, offering both residential and food facilities, he stated.

“I have been informed that visually impaired students also receive free education here. Additionally, the mutt runs a Sanskrit college to promote the learning of the language, which is commendable. We all know that Sanskrit is a scientific language, and its influence extends to many countries worldwide,” he noted.

Referring to Sanskrit’s presence in South Asia and Southeast Asia, he mentioned, “Nepal’s national emblem features the phrase ‘Janani, Janmabhoomischa Swargadapi Gariyasi,’ which originates from the Valmiki Ramayana. It means ‘Mother and motherland are greater than heaven.’ Many such examples exist across South Asia and Southeast Asia.”

“The meaning of Sanskrit is ‘polished’ or ‘refined.’ If the etymology of the language is so rich, the language itself must be even greater. No one should struggle to understand it. I appreciate your efforts to support and preserve the Sanskrit language,” he said.

Quoting the Rigveda, Rajnath Singh stated that a true saint is one who works not only for his own spiritual growth but also for the welfare of the world. A saint ensures the triumph of righteousness and the eradication of evil. “When we look at late Shivakumara Swamiji’s life, we see that he dedicated himself entirely to serving humanity. He perfectly embodies the definition of a saint,” he concluded.



