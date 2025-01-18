  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Efforts on to rescue 3 trapped workers

Efforts on to rescue 3 trapped workers
x
Highlights

Efforts are on to rescue three workers believed to have been trapped for hours under the debris of a coal hopper, a large iron structure, which collapsed in a cement factory in Sundargarh district, officials said on Friday.

Bhubaneswar: Efforts are on to rescue three workers believed to have been trapped for hours under the debris of a coal hopper, a large iron structure, which collapsed in a cement factory in Sundargarh district, officials said on Friday. The authorities have been removing the debris with the help of cranes.

The incident took place on Thursday evening due to the collapse of the coal hopper in the boiler area of the Captive Power Plant at Dalmia cement plant in Rajgangpur. “The whereabouts of three persons are yet to be ascertained,” Dalmia Cement said in a statement. The coal hopper was operated by a third-party vendor engaged by the company, it said.

The plant operations team, with the help of the district administration and the State government, is working on rescue operations. “The coal hopper suddenly fell down. We are removing the debris with the help of cranes,” a police officer said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick