Eknath Shinde appeals for peace as Maratha flare-up continues for 3rd day

Mumbai: Protests by various Maratha groups continued their protests for the third day with demonstrations held in Mumbai, Thane, Buldhana, Solapur, protesting the police action on the community agitation in Jalna, even as the Chief Minister appealed for peace on Sunday.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) and other groups have vowed to carry on the agitation ahead and demanded the resignation of Bharatiya Janata Party's Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the police caning on Friday evening in Jalna, where it all started.

Speaking at an official function in Buldhana on Sunday, Shinde reiterated his plea for peace and assured that the "state government is committed to extending education and job quotas to the Maratha community".

He also urged the Maratha youth to beware of those trying to make political gain out of the situation, and said the government is holding meetings with the protestors and their demands are under consideration.

Shinde also took potshots at three Opposition ex-CMs who rushed to Jalna on Saturday for shedding 'crocodile tears' and doing nothing for the Marathas when their governments were in power -- referring to Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, and Congress' Ashok Chavan.

On Suinday, Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, NCP National General Secretary Jitendra Awhad and others demanded the resignation of Shinde and Fadnavis for their failures in handling the Maratha issue.

On Sunday, some persons set afire two tyres on a Thane road, a government warehouse and a vehicle was set ablaze late night in Hingoli, while demonstrations and protests in different forms continued in several other districts.

Maratha groups have called for shutdowns in different parts of the state from Monday including Jalna, Hingoli, Aurangabad, and continuing other modes of action over the next few days.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray today spoke with Jarange and sent a representative Bala Nandgaonkar to meet him at the hunger strike venue.

Expressing full solidarity with their case, Raj Thackeray also promised to visit the protesting group in the next couple of days, while Nandgaonkar slammed the police action the cases being filed against the Marathas.

The ruling Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjeev Bhor attacked the Opposition for their dual roles on the issue of Maratha reservations and rubbing salt on their wounds after giving a caste colour to a law-and-order situation.

Bhor targeted Sharad Pawar, Congress Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar, Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve and others.

He accused Sharad Pawar of always politicising the Marathas issue, and Uddhav Thackeray, Danve and Wadettiwar for consistently opposing quotas to the community.

It may be recalled that the Marathas went on a warpath after an agitation turned violent in Antarvali-Sarathi village in Jalna when police attempted to shift their leader Manoj Jarange who was on a hunger strike along with others since August 29, to a hospital after his health deteriorated.

The crowd there allegedly started pelting stones at the police and it turned into a full-fledged melee with the police resorting to aerial firing, baton-charge, bursting teargas and chasing the protesters.

In the process at least five dozen people, comprising around 40 police personnel were injured, and the protests spread to almost the entire Maharashtra over the next two days.

So far, the Jalna Police have lodged more than six FIRs naming over 350 protesters under various charges for the violence.

Meanwhile, the government has sent the Jalna Superintendent of Police on compulsory leave, and shunted Additional SP and Deputy SP out of the district pending an enquiry against them and subsequent disciplinary action.