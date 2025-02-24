Elderly get a leg-up from UP govt

Mahakumbh Nagar / Lucknow: In its bid to take care of the senior citizens during the Kumbh Mela-2025, the state government has launched an initiative. The Social Welfare Department is organizing the Shravan Kumbh event for seniors in Sector 7 of the Kumbh area.

During the event, various assistive devices are provided to senior citizens at no cost following their health checkups. Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun announced that, to date, 1,847 devices have been distributed for free to seniors, including hearing aids, waist supports, knee supports, canes, wheelchairs, spinal braces, and cervical collars. AK Singh, Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department in the Kumbh area, stated that doctors from AIIMS Delhi, as well as from Jharkhand, PGI Lucknow and Chandigarh are offering their services during the Shravan Kumbh.

Additionally, physicians from Kerala, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Punjab also examine patients free of charge. An outpatient department (OPD) is being set up in the Social Welfare Department's pandal for health examinations. Furthermore, the Social Welfare Department operates a temporary 100-bed old age home in the Kumbh area. Destitute senior citizens from the department's old age homes are brought to the site and provided with baths in the Sangam.