ELECRAMA 2025 Marks the Beginning of India’s Next-Generation Electrical Revolution

As India accelerates its journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and strengthens its position as a global manufacturing hub under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the power sector plays a crucial role in driving economic growth, energy security, and sustainability. In this evolving landscape, IEEMA (the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association) commenced ELECRAMA 2025, the world’s largest electrical show on an inspiring note today at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

The 16th edition of ELECRAMA showcases India's capabilities in electrical and power technologies, reinforcing its role as a trusted global partner. The grand inauguration was graced by Manohar Lal Khattar, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s energy infrastructure and fostering innovation in the sector.

The event also witnessed industry visionaries like Oliver Blum, CEO, Schneider Electric; Mr. Matthias Rebellius, CEO, Siemens Smart Infrastructure; Mr. Sunil Singhvi, President, IEEMA; Mr. Vikram Gandotra, President (Elect) and Chairman, ELECRAMA 2025, and Mr. Siddharth Bhutoria, Vice President, IEEMA & Vice Chairman, ELECRAMA 2025, who shared insights on the future of the electrical and power sector.

Addressing the gathering, Manohar Lal Khattar, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India emphasized India's commitment to energy security, grid modernization, and sustainability, aligning with the nation’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. "India is well positioned to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027 and a developed nation by 2047, with power driving this transformation. The electrical and electronics manufacturing industry will be key in scaling clean energy, advancing grid modernization, and strengthening transmission networks. With over 200 GW of renewable energy capacity installed and a target of 500 GW by 2030, India is making significant progress in sustainable energy adoption. Expanding EV infrastructure and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology will further accelerate the shift towards e-mobility. By 2030, India aims to achieve 800 GW of generation capacity, with 50% from renewables, reinforcing its role as a global clean energy leader. I commend IEEMA for organizing ELECRAMA 2025, a pivotal platform bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to drive digital transformation and sustainability, solidifying India’s position as a hub for energy innovation and economic growth."

Marking its 16th edition, ELECRAMA 2025 presents cutting-edge innovations in energy storage, electric mobility, automation, and AI-driven power systems. The event will also host high-impact B2B meetings, thought leadership sessions, and policy dialogues, fostering collaboration between global and Indian stakeholders.

Adding to the launch of ELECRAMA 2025, Mr. Oliver Blum, CEO, Schneider Electric, emphasized India's growing role in the global energy landscape, stating, "The rapid expansion of AI, data centres, and industrial growth is driving an unprecedented need for advanced energy solutions. With its robust manufacturing base, skilled workforce, and strong focus on sustainability, India is well-positioned to spearhead the next phase of the energy transition. ELECRAMA 2025, hosted by IEEMA, will be a key platform to showcase innovations, set new industry benchmarks, and forge global partnerships that will define the future of electrification."

Matthias Rebellius, CEO, Siemens Smart Infrastructure, highlighted India’s evolving energy sector, remarking, "India stands at a crucial inflection point, with digitalization and clean energy adoption reshaping its power sector. Strategic investments in smart grids, automation, and renewable energy are accelerating progress, positioning the country as a leader in sustainable electrification. ELECRAMA 2025, organized by IEEMA, will be instrumental in bringing together industry leaders to drive innovation, collaboration, and the deployment of next-generation energy solutions that will shape a more resilient and efficient future."

Adding to the significance of the event, Sunil Singhvi, President, IEEMA, stated, "India’s power sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, fueled by visionary leadership, robust policy initiatives, and industry collaboration. The nation has already achieved 210 GW of renewable energy, and with a clear roadmap, we are confident in reaching 500 GW by 2030. India is also emerging as a global hub for EV manufacturing and charging infrastructure, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable energy solutions. As supply chains shift globally, India stands poised to be a key player in the energy sector, offering innovation, reliability, and world-class quality. With a strong focus on upskilling, fostering startups, and enhancing market access, we are shaping India’s future as a trusted leader in the global energy ecosystem. In this journey, IEEMA’s ELECRAMA 2025 will serve as the definitive platform for industry collaboration, upskilling, and business excellence. Bringing together global stakeholders, it will shape the future of the sector and strengthen India’s position in the global energy landscape.”

Speaking on the scale of the event, Vikram Gandotra, Chairman, ELECRAMA 2025, remarked, “The global power sector is evolving rapidly, and India is playing a key role in driving innovation, sustainability, and strong partnerships. As we celebrate 10 years of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, ELECRAMA 2025 will showcase India’s expanding influence in the global energy landscape. With 1,100+ exhibitors, 4 lakh business visitors, 15,000+ buyer-seller meetings, and USD 20 billion in expected business inquiries, this edition is set to be Bigger, Bolder, Better. The presence of global industry leaders and policymakers highlights India’s position as a trusted partner in the energy ecosystem. As a catalyst for progress, ELECRAMA 2025 will drive electrification, innovation, and sustainable energy leadership on a global scale."

While concluding the inaugural session, Siddharth Bhutoria, Vice President, IEEMA & Vice Chairman, ELECRAMA 2025, expressed gratitude to all participants, extending a warm invitation to exhibitors and dignitaries to be part of the event. He emphasized India's vision of becoming a trusted global partner in the energy sector and urged industry leaders to align with this transformative journey. A special acknowledgment was extended to international guests for their commitment to India's growth and to the 1,100+ exhibitors who form the backbone of ELECRAMA 2025.

The Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) will connect 500 international buyers from Africa, ASEAN, CIS, WANA, NAFTA, and people from 80 countries with Indian sellers, reinforcing the country’s role as a global sourcing hub. Meanwhile, the Domestic Buyer-Seller Meet (DBSM) will open new business opportunities for Indian companies by facilitating partnerships. Additionally, the World Utility Summit will focus on energy transition and the future of utilities, while eTechnxt will explore advancements in AI, automation, and Industry 4.0 in the electrical sector. The ElectraVerse Spark Startup Challenge will serve as a launchpad for groundbreaking energy solutions by startups, fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.

Empowering diverse talent, the Women in Power Pavilion will celebrate women leaders in the energy sector, providing a platform for professionals and young talents to connect and thrive. The CEO Summit will gather senior industry leaders to discuss market expansion and sustainability, while the Innovation Awards & Tech Showcase will recognize cutting-edge technologies shaping the sector’s future.

To bridge the industry’s skill gap, the Skills & Workforce Development Pavilion will emphasize professional upskilling, ensuring a future-ready workforce for the evolving energy landscape.

Post-inauguration, dignitaries embarked on a curated tour of the ELECRAMA 2025 exhibition, engaging with 51 promising startups at the forefront of technological advancements.

ELECRAMA is set to showcase groundbreaking technologies, solutions, and insights from over 1,000+ exhibitors and participation from leading industry players. The event expects over 400,000+ business visitor footfalls, making it the biggest congregation of electrical industry professionals.