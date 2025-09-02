Election Commission Issues Legal Notice To Congress Leader Over Dual Voter Registration Violation

The Election Commission of India formally served legal notice Tuesday to prominent Congress party leader Pawan Khera regarding allegations of maintaining active voter registrations across multiple electoral constituencies, a practice constituting criminal violation under existing electoral legislation.

New Delhi's district election officer publicly released the official notice through social media platforms, revealing that Khera maintains simultaneous voter enrollments in both New Delhi and Jangpura assembly constituencies. The documentation indicates systematic registration irregularities that potentially compromise electoral integrity standards.

The formal communication explicitly referenced the Representation of People Act 1950, emphasizing that multiple constituency registrations constitute punishable criminal offenses under federal electoral statutes. Officials highlighted the serious legal implications associated with such violations and the potential consequences for violating established voting procedures.

The notice mandated Khera provide comprehensive justification explaining why legal action should not proceed under applicable electoral laws. Election authorities demanded detailed response addressing the registration discrepancies and any mitigating circumstances surrounding the alleged violations.

Commission officials established a strict deadline requiring Khera's formal response by 11 AM on September 8, providing limited time for the Congress leader to address the charges and present his defense. The tight timeline reflects the urgency authorities place on resolving electoral registration irregularities.

The official communication followed standard procedural protocols for addressing voter registration violations, requiring accused individuals to demonstrate compliance with electoral laws or face potential criminal prosecution. Such notices typically precede formal legal proceedings if satisfactory explanations are not provided within specified timeframes.

Electoral registration violations carry significant legal penalties including potential disqualification from voting privileges and criminal sanctions under the Representation of People Act. The legislation specifically prohibits individuals from maintaining active voter status in multiple constituencies to prevent electoral fraud and ensure voting system integrity.

Khera had not issued any immediate public statement or response regarding the Election Commission's allegations at the time of the notice's release. The Congress party leadership similarly refrained from commenting on the matter pending review of the formal charges and consultation with legal advisors.

The incident highlights ongoing scrutiny of political figures' compliance with electoral regulations and the Election Commission's commitment to enforcing voter registration standards regardless of party affiliation or political prominence. Such enforcement actions demonstrate institutional efforts to maintain public confidence in electoral system integrity and prevent potential manipulation of voting procedures.