Election Commission objected to the Congress Party President's Statements on election results

New Delhi: The Election Commission has now written a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, describing the outcome of the Haryana Assembly elections as unacceptable and unexpected. The Commission on Wednesday has objected to the party president's statement on the election results.



The Election Commission's letter indicates that the Commission has taken note of your and the Leader of the Opposition's statements describing the Haryana results as surprising, and that the Congress intends to analyze them and approach the Election Commission with its complaints/grievances.Proceeding on the reasonable assumption that the statement of the party president is the party's formal position on the election results. Along with this, the Election Commission has also agreed to meet a delegation of Congress leaders at 6 pm today.

With this, the Election Commission termed the statement of senior Congress leaders calling the Haryana results unacceptable as unheard of in the country's rich democratic heritage and far from the legitimate part of freedom of expression. In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Election Commission said that such comments by party leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera lead to undemocratic rejection of the will of the people expressed in accordance with the statutory and regulatory electoral framework.

The Election Commission stated that it has also taken note of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi's statements, in which the results of Haryana were regarded as unexpected, and that the party intends to evaluate them and file grievances with the Election Commission. The Election Commission said it has received a request to schedule a meeting for a 12-member official delegation of Congress, which includes individuals who have stated that the Haryana election results are unsatisfactory.

In fact, the Congress leaders had alleged that the results were changed with the help of EVMs on many seats. According to the Congress, in many seats where the EVM battery was 90 percent charged, the results came in favor of the BJP and where the EVM battery was 70-80 percent charged, the Congress party won.

Taking a dig at the Congress for questioning the Election Commission for its defeat in the Haryana polls, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the opposition party should learn to respect and accept the people's verdict.Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark that the opposition party will apprise the Election Commission of the complaints from the assembly constituencies, Kiren Rijiju said on social media, "Now, don't blame EVMs and Election Commission again. Learn to respect and accept the people's verdict."















