Just In
Election to Odisha deputy speaker's post on Nov 21
The election to the post of deputy speaker will be held on November 21, as per a letter issued by the Secretariat of the Odisha Legislative Assembly to all the members on Monday.
“I am directed to inform you that as per provisions contained in Art. 178 of the Constitution of India read with Rule 7(1) and Rule 7(4) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Hon'ble Speaker has been pleased to fix the 21st November, 2023 (Tuesday) 9.30 a.m. for election of Deputy Speaker,” reads the letter.
The members have been requested to attend the meeting scheduled to be held on November 21 in this regard.
Notably, the deputy speaker post has been lying vacant after BJD MLA Rajanikant Singh resigned from his post on November 8 in order to devote more time for strengthening the party organisation in his constituency in Angul.
Singh had said that the Deputy Speaker post is a constitutional one and he could not participate in party events by remaining on a constitutional post. He asserted that the general election is around the corner and he could now engage in party activities more freely.
It is pertinent here to mention that the winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin on November 21. The session will continue till December 30 and will have 30 business days.