Live
- Gearing up for monsoon: Damodar calls for advanced disease surveillance
- Bonalu festivities to kick off with gaiety from Golconda on June 26
- Mega show of strength in YSRCP’s citadel to endorse people’s faith in TDP govt
- 3-day residential training for MEOs begins in State
- NDA govt burdened people with Rs 784 cr house tax: CPM
- ACB notice to KTR politically motivated, avers Kavitha
- Minister Seethakka lauds transgender traffic assistants
- Wow! Sarkari teacher on YouTube helps students crack tough problems with ease
- MSMEs are key to leading green mission: Manjhi
- Training enhances teachers’ professional skills
Elections to 8 RS seats in TN, Assam on June 19
New Delhi: Elections for eight Rajya Sabha seats -- two in Assam and six in Tamil Nadu -- will be held on June 19, the poll panel announced on Monday....
New Delhi: Elections for eight Rajya Sabha seats -- two in Assam and six in Tamil Nadu -- will be held on June 19, the poll panel announced on Monday. The two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam and the six in Tamil Nadu fell vacant in June and July, respectively.
The BJP-led NDA which has 84 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly will look to retain both the Rajya Sabha seats being vacated by Birendra Prasad Baishya of the Asom Gana Parishad and Mission Ranjan Das of the BJP. In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK-led alliance appears set to win four of the six seats falling vacant, while the AIADMK and its alliance partner PMK will seek to retain the two seats they currently hold.
The terms of six members from Tamil Nadu -- Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), N Chandrasegharan (AIADMK), Mohamed Abdulla (DMK), M Shanmugam (DMK), P Wilson (DMK) and Vaiko (MDMK) -- will end on July 24. The elections are unlikely to make any difference in the political equations in the Rajya Sabha.