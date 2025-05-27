Elections to 8 RS seats in TN, Assam on June 19

New Delhi: Elections for eight Rajya Sabha seats -- two in Assam and six in Tamil Nadu -- will be held on June 19, the poll panel announced on Monday. The two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam and the six in Tamil Nadu fell vacant in June and July, respectively.

The BJP-led NDA which has 84 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly will look to retain both the Rajya Sabha seats being vacated by Birendra Prasad Baishya of the Asom Gana Parishad and Mission Ranjan Das of the BJP. In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK-led alliance appears set to win four of the six seats falling vacant, while the AIADMK and its alliance partner PMK will seek to retain the two seats they currently hold.

The terms of six members from Tamil Nadu -- Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), N Chandrasegharan (AIADMK), Mohamed Abdulla (DMK), M Shanmugam (DMK), P Wilson (DMK) and Vaiko (MDMK) -- will end on July 24. The elections are unlikely to make any difference in the political equations in the Rajya Sabha.