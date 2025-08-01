Live
Electoral college for V-P poll finalised
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday said it has finalised the Electoral College for the Vice-Presidential election, necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post.
The vice president of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising the elected members and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha. In a statement, the poll authority said it has finalized the Electoral College list for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025.
