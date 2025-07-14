Live
- Mobile passport seva van service launched in Northeast
- Archaeologists restoring ninth brick tower of Bakong temple in Cambodia's famed Angkor park
- UP’s Badaun to get wheelchair distribution centre for disabled tomorrow
- Rajasthan social media influencer turns drug courier; caught with MDMA drugs
- ‘Superman’ Soars High with Record-Breaking Opening in India
- Intel Layoffs 2025: 4,000 Jobs Slashed in Major Restructuring Led by CEO Lip-Bu Tan
- NSE monthly Electricity Futures receive decent participation in 1st session
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit | Pawan Kalyan’s Pan-India Action Epic (2025)
- 3rd Test: India could not cope with theatrics on Day 5, says Broad
- Maha govt to establish separate cell for waste management: Dy CM
Elephant found dead in Angul
Angul: The carcass of a 40-year-old female elephant was found near Serguda village under Angul Sadar range on Saturday. The cause of the death is yet...
Angul: The carcass of a 40-year-old female elephant was found near Serguda village under Angul Sadar range on Saturday. The cause of the death is yet to be known. No external injury was found on the body.The forest officials collected the samples and conducted a post-mortem by a team of veterinary doctors on the spot .
Angul DFO Nitish Kumar said the forest patrolling staff found the dead body of the elephant near Serguda village and immediately alerted the higher authorities. Regional Chief Conservator of Forests Sudansu Swain and other officials reached the spot and began investigation into the death.They found no trace of electric wire nearby nor any injury mark.
“The body of the elephant was very weak and so were the muscles. It seems that she had some internal disease that caused the death. We collected all samples of her body and sent it to the laboratory to establish the cause of the death. As of now, nothing can be said about the cause of death. The elephant might have died on Friday night “ said the DFO.