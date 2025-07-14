Elephant found dead in Angul

Angul: The carcass of a 40-year-old female elephant was found near Serguda village under Angul Sadar range on Saturday. The cause of the death is yet to be known. No external injury was found on the body.The forest officials collected the samples and conducted a post-mortem by a team of veterinary doctors on the spot .

Angul DFO Nitish Kumar said the forest patrolling staff found the dead body of the elephant near Serguda village and immediately alerted the higher authorities. Regional Chief Conservator of Forests Sudansu Swain and other officials reached the spot and began investigation into the death.They found no trace of electric wire nearby nor any injury mark.

“The body of the elephant was very weak and so were the muscles. It seems that she had some internal disease that caused the death. We collected all samples of her body and sent it to the laboratory to establish the cause of the death. As of now, nothing can be said about the cause of death. The elephant might have died on Friday night “ said the DFO.