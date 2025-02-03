Elevated driveway for Bhubaneswar station okayed

Bhubaneswar: In a move for development of Bhubaneswar railway station, the Odisha government has granted permission for the construction of elevated driveway and exit road on the Master Canteen side of the station. The permission specifically allows for the construction of elevated approach and exit road on the land allotted by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA). The move will ensure that the redevelopment project proceeds smoothly while keeping in mind the joint planning between East Coast Railway (ECoR) and BDA. As part of the broader station redevelopment, the development of parking areas and commercial spaces within the station precincts will be done in consultation with BDA. The BDA is also planning to develop commercial areas over the land allotted to them ensuring that the interests of both the railway station and the BDA are aligned creating a modern, vibrant station complex for the future. The construction is expected to begin soon with work starting on the foundation for the elevated driveway. The overall project, which includes the station’s new entry and exit routes, lifts, escalators on all platforms and an air-concourse, is on track.

The Railways is investing Rs 419 crore for the redevelopment project which will result in the creation state-of-the-art facilities and amenities for the passengers. This includes entry from both sides, an air-concourse connecting all the platforms, separate entry and exit points, lift and escalators, baggage security check-in area, information centre, food plaza and waiting room.

The project is poised to transform Bhubaneswar into a key hub in railway network, ECoR sources said.