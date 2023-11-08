Elvish Yadav reaches Noida Police station at midnight, quizzed for over two hours

Noida: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav, who has been named in a case related to the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida, was questioned by the Noida Police for more than two hours late on Tuesday night.

According to sources, Elvish Yadav reached Sector 20 police station at around 12 a.m. on Tuesday night and Noida Police interrogated him for more than two hours. It is said that DCP, ADCP and ACP-level officers were present during the questioning. After the interrogation, Elvish Yadav was allowed to leave.

Elvish Yadav has been asked by the police to appear for questioning immediately whenever he is called again.

According to sources, Elvish Yadav had reached the police station at midnight in a bid to avoid the media. He has been asked to join the probe again

It is noteworthy that Noida Police had sent a notice, in which no time or date was mentioned.

As per the sources, Elvish Yadav contacted the police and said that he would reach the police station late at night for interrogation to avoid the media glare.

Five people were arrested from Noida for supplying snakes and venom for rave parties, allegedly organised by Elvish Yadav, on last Thursday.

Nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida Police raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul, Titunath, Jaikaran, Narayan and Ravinath.

The PFA in the complaint said Elvish Yadav organises rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes.