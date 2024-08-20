Embracing tradition & optimism: PM Modi's blueprint for India's future

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership throughout his career. From his early days as a young leader and RSS worker to his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister, he has consistently emphasised the importance of adhering to traditions while maintaining optimism about the future.

His enduring belief in these values is seen as a key driver of India’s growth-oriented trajectory in the 21st century.

Recently, the Modi Archives Instagram account highlighted a quote from his time as an RSS worker, reinforcing this perception of his character and philosophy.

“We take pride in our traditions, which remind us to always hold a ray of hope for our nation. The night may be dark, but the dawn is certain. These feelings must arise in every heart. This hope will undoubtedly drive India into the 21st century.”

Needless to say, the quote reflects a sentiment that’s often associated with PM Narendra Modi and his vision for India, particularly with regard to the country’s cultural and nationalistic values.

Narendra Modi, as the Prime Minister of India, frequently emphasises the importance of tradition, hope, and national pride in his speeches and writings.

Analysts are of the view that the reference to taking pride in traditions highlights a deep respect for the cultural and historical heritage of India. Undoubtedly, traditions are seen as the bedrock of national identity and unity.

PM Modi often speaks about how India's rich history and cultural practices are integral to the nation’s character and should be preserved and celebrated. By valuing these traditions, citizens are reminded of their roots and the collective journey that has shaped the country, analysts say.

At the same time, the notion of holding “a ray of hope” suggests an optimistic outlook towards the future. Despite challenges and difficulties, maintaining hope is crucial for progress and development.

For PM Modi, this hope is not just a passive feeling but an active force that motivates people to strive for a better future. The "ray of hope" symbolises the belief that despite any current struggles or dark times, positive change is on the horizon. Such hope is not merely a sentiment but a driving force that will propel India confidently into the 21st century.

“The night may be dark, but the dawn is certain” is a significant metaphorical expression used by PM Modi. This indicates resilience and optimism. It acknowledges that while the present circumstances may be challenging or bleak ("the night may be dark"), there is an assurance of improvement and better times ahead ("the dawn is certain").

He encourages people to stay positive and resilient, with the confidence that efforts and perseverance will lead to progress.

By suggesting that these feelings of hope and optimism must arise in every heart, he underscores the importance of unity and shared purpose. When citizens collectively embrace these values, they are better equipped to contribute to national development and success.