Emergency Rescue Operation Underway as Individual Falls into 40-Foot Borewell at Delhi Jal Board Plant

The incident occurred at the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi, where an individual fell into a 40-foot deep borewell. The age and gender of the victim remain unknown at this time. The police received a call at 1:15 am on Sunday, with information provided by Jal Board employees that the person had entered their office for theft and accidentally fallen into the borewell.



In response to the emergency, the Delhi Fire Service initiated rescue operations, deploying five fire tenders to the location. Additionally, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Police were dispatched to assist in the rescue efforts.

By 2:45 am, another call reported the depth of the borewell as 40 to 50 feet. The NDRF team, led by Inspector-in-charge Veer Pratap Singh, arrived at the scene and planned to commence rescue operations by digging a new borewell parallel to the existing one.

The situation underscores the urgency and complexity of the rescue operation, as various agencies collaborate to save the individual trapped in the borewell. Further updates will likely be provided as the rescue efforts progress.