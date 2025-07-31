Live
- Four arrested; booty worth Rs 20.4 lakh recovered
- TTD EO pats Padmavathi College faculty & staff
- Sri City, EPFO hold awareness session on PM-VBRY scheme
- Sandhya Puchalapalli bags CNBC-TV18 award
- Take measures to prevent clogging of drains in city
- Stakeholders unite in Tirupati to combat human trafficking
- Two killed, nine injured as bus rams stationary truck
- Police inspect suspected mass grave sites near Dharmasthala
- Neglect of elderly attracts punishment
- Man duped of Rs 5 lakh in fake gold coin scam, suspect absconding
Eminent economist, Meghnad Desai passes away at 85
Highlights
Mumbai: Eminent India-born British economist, former Labour party politician, and House of Lords member Meghnad Desai passed away on Tuesday. He was...
Mumbai: Eminent India-born British economist, former Labour party politician, and House of Lords member Meghnad Desai passed away on Tuesday.
He was 85. A prominent and well-regarded voice in economics in the UK, India, and beyond, Desai was a widely respected academic who wrote over 200 articles published in academic journals and authored over 25 books.
A Professor Emeritus of the London School of Economics (LSE), where he had a long and distinguished career, Desai also wrote scores of columns in newspapers in the UK and India. In 2008, he was awarded India’s third-highest civilian honour—the Padma Bhushan.
Next Story