Empower nurses, says SOA Vice-President

Bhubaneswar: Nurses, who play a critical role in healthcare, need to be empowered through leadership training to face the increasing demands in this sphere, said Saswati Das, Vice-President of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), here on Wednesday.

“Leadership in nursing is about making informed decisions in critical situations, creating a positive work culture and adapting to constant changes in the healthcare environment,” Das said while speaking as the chief guest at the Management Development Programme (MDP). The programme was organised by the Institute of Business and Computer Studies (IBCS), faculty of management sciences of SOA, focusing on nursing leadership.

Das said nurses were at the heart of patient care while leadership in nursing was vital to ensure safety, efficiency and compassion in healthcare delivery.

“A true leader in nursing not only manages tasks but also motivates teams, communicates effectively and advocates for both patients and staff,” she said.

Das said in the face of increasing demands on the health systems, empowering nurses through leadership training was no longer optional but was essential. She said the programme provided nurses a platform to grow, share experiences and build the confidence to lead with integrity andempathy. SOA Vice Chancellor Pradipta Kumar Nanda underlined the importance of nurses in the healthcare system.