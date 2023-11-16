  • Menu
Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at D.H Pora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, police said.

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at D.H Pora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Samno, D.H Pora area of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job," a police official said.

The firefight started after a joint team of security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area and cordoned it off. At this, the terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

