  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

Encounter breaks out in J&Ks Pulwama
x

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

Highlights

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Mitrigam area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Mitrigam area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

"Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X