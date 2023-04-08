End attack on Antony for his son's deeds: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and UDF convenor M.M. Hassan on Saturday requested to stop the attack on the social media against veteran Congressman A.K. Antony after his elder son Anil Antony exited Congress and joined the BJP.

Hassan is a long time neighbour of Antony in the state capital city besides being a member in the cabinet of Antony during 2001-04.

Hassan said what's going on now is the huge social media attack against Antony for what his son did.

"We all saw and heard the harsh words that Antony said about what his son did. Mind you, his son is also a grown up personality and he can seek his way forward, but why blame Antony. This social media attack should stop," said Hassan.

Hassan went on to state that it was on the recommendation of Shashi Tharoor that the then State Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran decided to appoint Anil Antony as the convenor of the IT Cell of the state Congress party.

"In fact at one point of time Ramachandran wanted to appoint Anil as one of the general secretaries of the party in Kerala. When Antony heard about it, he called up Ramachandran and said if he is appointing Anil because he is his son, then he (Antony) will react very sharply. It was after Antony spoke like that Ramachandran dropped that idea," said Hassan.

As trolls slam Antony for what his son did, sources close to Antony revealed that he continues to be deeply distressed, even as many of his party colleagues are trying to pacify him.

Soon after condemning his son's action, Antony reportedly brok down. Later he said that this was his fate.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that the entry of Anil into the BJP was facilitated through the son of a top Union minister.