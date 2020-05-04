Enough pills available: Druggists Association

New Delhi: There is sufficient stock of medicines in the country and people should not indulge in panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak, said All India Chemists and Druggists Association president Jagannath Shinde on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said current stocks would easily last till July and fresh supply from pharmaceutical companies was coming in regularly. "In all 8.50 lakh chemist shops in the country, all kinds of medicines are available. People should not indulge in panic buying or hoard medicines out of fear. Purchase should be made on doctor's prescription," he said.