EPFO adds over 19 lakh net members in April

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added as many as 19.14 lakh net members during April this year, according to the payroll data for the month released on Sunday.

This figure depicts a significant increase of 31.31 per cent over March 2025. The year-on-year analysis reveals an increase of 1.17 per cent in net payroll additions compared to April 2024. The EPFO enrolled around 8.49 lakh new subscribers in April this year, representing a 12.49 per cent increase over March 2025. The increase in net members and new subscribers indicates increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by the EPFO's effective outreach initiatives, according to an official statement.

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the young 18-25 age group who are in their first jobs. The EPFO added 4.89 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 57.67 per cent of the total new subscribers added in April this year. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 10.05 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for April is approximately 7.58 lakh, reflecting an increase of 13.60 per cent from the previous month. This is in consonance with the earlier trend, which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

Approximately 15.77 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined the EPFO in April this year. This figure depicts a 19.19 per cent increase over March. It also shows an 8.56 per cent year-over-year growth compared to April 2024. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement, thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.

Around 2.45 lakhs new female subscribers joined the EPFO in April, which represents a 17.63 per cent increase compared to the previous month, the official statement said.

Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 3.95 lakh, with a significant month-on-month increase of 35.24 per cent compared to March 2025. The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.