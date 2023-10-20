Ethics Committee Of Parliament Yet To Receive Key Letter In Cash-For-Query Controversy

Vinod Sonkar, who serves as the Chairman of the Ethics Committee of Parliament, conveyed exclusively to India Today on Friday that he has not yet received a letter from businessman Darshan Hiranandani regarding allegations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the context of the "cash-for-query" controversy. Sonkar emphasized that this matter is of significant concern and stated that the committee will thoroughly investigate the evidence once it is submitted. He also mentioned that they have requested all relevant parties to provide evidence to the committee.



In the affidavit submitted by Hiranandani to the Ethics Panel on Thursday, he accused Moitra of sharing her Parliamentary login credentials, including her ID and password, enabling him to post questions on her behalf. This development is part of an ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged exchange of money for parliamentary questions, which began when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that Moitra had accepted bribes in return for raising questions in Parliament. Dubey referenced a letter from Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who is believed to be Moitra's estranged partner, as "irrefutable" evidence of bribery between Moitra and Hiranandani.









In response, Moitra challenged the credibility of Hiranandani's affidavit. In a two-page statement released on a social media platform (referred to as "X" in the news article), the TMC MP pointed out that the affidavit was not printed on official letterhead, lacked notarization, and questioned its content, labeling it a "joke."

Moitra went further to allege that Hiranandani had been coerced into signing the affidavit and claimed that it had been drafted by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as a deliberate attempt to target her. She accused the BJP government of trying to silence her regarding the Adani issue, suggesting a political motive behind the controversy.

Jai Anant Dehadrai had earlier asserted that Moitra received bribes from Hiranandani with the specific purpose of asking questions about the Adani Group, a competitor of Hiranandani's real-estate conglomerate. However, Hiranandai Group denied these allegations, stating that they are not involved in the "business of politics" and have consistently worked with the government for the benefit of the people.