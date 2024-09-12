Ex-bus marshals protest near LG’s office

New Delhi: Several former bus marshals staged a protest near Lt Governor V K Saxena’s office here demanding reinstatement of their jobs, with AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar supporting their demands.

The protesters sat down near Chandgi Ram Akhara to press for their demands.

In a post in Hindi on X, the AAP said, “Hundreds of bus marshals along with AAP MLAs @KuldeepKumarAAP, @Sanjeev_aap, @KumarMehraulia, @Aap_Praveen and @PawanSharma_AAP protested outside the L-G’s office demanding reinstatement of bus marshals who were removed from their jobs by the BJP’s LG.”

Last year, Saxena approved a proposal to terminate the services of civil defence volunteers deployed as bus marshals. He had also directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to consider appointing such volunteers in over 10,000 posts of home guards sanctioned by him.