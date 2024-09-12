Live
- Global open source community must for building safe, responsible AI: Industry
- 2023 ODI WC generated economic impact of $1.39 bn: ICC
- Six UN relief workers killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
- Bumrah has been uniquely crafted by God, says Akash
- Win over England: Lankans make big gains in rankings
- Duleep Trophy: Focus on Rinku
- MP: Wall of Datia's fort collapses; 3 bodies recovered, 2 rescued
- Cocaine purchase at Olympics: Australian player suspended
- Colombia shock champ Argentina
- Paris Olympics bronze-medalists enter semis: Raj’s trick helps India thrash Malaysia 8-1
Just In
Ex-bus marshals protest near LG’s office
New Delhi: Several former bus marshals staged a protest near Lt Governor V K Saxena’s office here demanding reinstatement of their jobs, with AAP MLAs...
New Delhi: Several former bus marshals staged a protest near Lt Governor V K Saxena’s office here demanding reinstatement of their jobs, with AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar supporting their demands.
The protesters sat down near Chandgi Ram Akhara to press for their demands.
In a post in Hindi on X, the AAP said, “Hundreds of bus marshals along with AAP MLAs @KuldeepKumarAAP, @Sanjeev_aap, @KumarMehraulia, @Aap_Praveen and @PawanSharma_AAP protested outside the L-G’s office demanding reinstatement of bus marshals who were removed from their jobs by the BJP’s LG.”
Last year, Saxena approved a proposal to terminate the services of civil defence volunteers deployed as bus marshals. He had also directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to consider appointing such volunteers in over 10,000 posts of home guards sanctioned by him.