Ex-J&K DyCM Muzaffar Hussain Beigh rejoins Mehbooba's PDP

Srinagar: Former J&K deputy chief minister and senior leader, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh and his wife on Sunday rejoined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

Muzaffar Hussain Beigh and his wife, Safina Beigh rejoined the PDP at the mausoleum of the party's founder and former chief minister, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, on Sayeed’s death anniversary on Sunday.

Mufti Sayeed died on January 7, 2016 in Delhi.

Beigh had left the PDP on November 14, 2020 after differences with Mehbooba Mufti. Beigh had said then that she had joined the People’s alliance for Gupkar declaration (PAGD) without consulting him.

PAGD was formed after the August 5, 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of J&K into a union territory.

The constituents of the PAGD include National Conference (NC), PDP, Awami National Conference CPI(M) and Akali Dal.

PAGD was formed to restore Article 370 and statehood to J&K.

After leaving the PDP, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh and his wife had joined the Peoples Conference (PC) headed by Sajad Gani Lone.

Beigh and his wife Safina announced their decision to rejoin the PDP at Mufti Sayeed’s mausoleum in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district in presence of Mehbooba Mufti and other senior leaders of the party.