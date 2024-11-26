‘Excavation rumour sparked violence, SDM, CO responsible’

Sambhal (UP) : The management committee of Sambhal’s Jama Masjid on Monday blamed the local authorities and police for the violence in the area that took four lives.

Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, made the allegations at a press conference and was detained by police as soon as the meeting ended.

“The recent survey of the mosque was not conducted under court orders but solely on the directions of the District Magistrate. This survey was carried out unlawfully,” Ali claimed at the press conference.

“The culpable officials in this incident are Sambhal’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra and Circle Officer Anuj Kumar,” he said.

Ali alleged that the SDM insisted on draining water from the ablution tank (wazukhana), even though the district magistrate and superintendent of police suggested measuring the depth with a stick.

“Draining the water led to a confusion among those gathered outside, who believed excavation was taking place and it provoked the crowd,” he said. Ali accused the Circle Officer Anuj Kumar of provoking the crowd.

“Anuj Kumar abused the people gathered outside the mosque and ordered a lathi charge, which led to a chaos.”

“I personally witnessed the police firing at the crowd,” he told reporters. “The deaths and clashes occurred because of the actions of SDM Vandana Mishra and CO Anuj Kumar,” Ali added.

The official appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to compensate the families of those who died in the Sunday violence. Shortly after the press conference, police detained Ali.

Chaos reigned in Sambhal on Sunday as people opposing the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid clashed with police, resulting in the death of four individuals. The clashes, which involved gunfire and stone-pelting, also left 20 people injured, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramesh Chandra.

Seven FIRs have been filed so far, and 25 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. Tensions in Sambhal had been simmering since a local court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid last Tuesday.

The survey team revisited the mosque on Sunday to conduct further investigations. The survey followed a petition in a local court, claiming that the site of the Jama Masjid was previously home to a Harihar Temple.