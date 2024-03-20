Live
Just In
Excise policy case: SC grants interim bail to bizman Abhishek Boinpally
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the interim bail plea of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Taking into consideration the health condition of Boinpally's wife, a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna granted interim bail to the petitioner for a period of five weeks.
The bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, ordered Boinpally to surrender his passport and not leave the National Capital Region (NCR), except for Hyderabad. It also asked Boinpally to share his mobile number with the Enforcement Directorate officials so that they could remain in touch with him.
The matter will be heard next in the week commencing April 29.
Boinpally, who has been in custody since October 2022, moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's July 2023 order dismissing his bail application. Taking into account the seriousness and gravity of the allegations and credible material on record, a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denied Boinpally bail.