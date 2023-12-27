Live
Explosion Near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: Embassy Confirms Blast And Letter Discovery
- The Israeli embassy in Delhi confirms a recent explosion near the consulate building, with sources revealing the discovery of a letter wrapped in an Israeli flag at the blast site.
- The incident is under investigation by Delhi police, who responded to an alert about the blast in the diplomatic neighborhood.
The explosion near the Israeli consulate building on Tuesday evening was confirmed by the Israeli embassy. According to sources from India Today TV, a letter wrapped in an Israeli flag was discovered at the blast site, addressed to the Ambassador of the Israeli embassy.
The embassy's spokesperson stated, "We can confirm that at approximately 5:08 pm, there was an explosion in close proximity to the embassy. The Delhi police and security team are currently investigating the situation."
The Delhi Police received an alert about the blast behind the embassy in the Chanakyapuri area, the diplomatic neighborhood in the national capital. The blast was reported following a call from an unidentified individual to the Delhi Fire Service around 6 pm.
The caller asserted that an explosion occurred on an empty plot behind the Israeli embassy. A special cell team of the police, accompanied by the bomb squad, promptly arrived at the scene for inspection. The Delhi Fire Department chief mentioned that nothing suspicious was found at the location.
An eyewitness, speaking to news agency ANI, described the sound of the blast as "quite loud." The incident occurred around 5 pm, and the eyewitness, who was on duty, observed smoke rising from the top of a tree. The police have taken the statement of the eyewitness as part of the ongoing detailed investigation. The letter found at the site has been taken into custody by the police.