Explosion Reported At Delhi's Prashant Vihar Sweet Shop: No Casualties Reported

A blast disrupted the calm near PVR multiplex in north Delhi's Prashant Vihar on Thursday, with an explosion occurring near Bansi Wala sweet shop. While the incident caused alarm, no injuries or casualties were reported. Emergency responders discovered an unidentified white powder-like substance at the scene.

The explosion took place specifically near a park's boundary wall adjacent to the sweet shop. Following reports of the incident at 11:48 AM, authorities quickly dispatched four fire tenders and police units to the location. White smoke was visible emanating from the park area near the establishment.

This marks the second such incident in the vicinity, following a similar explosion on October 20 at the nearby CRPF school. The previous blast had damaged the school's wall and caused property damage to surrounding shops and vehicles. In that case, investigators also found a white powder-like substance, suggesting possible crude bomb involvement.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the cause of Thursday's explosion. The incident remains under active investigation with authorities working to determine potential connections to the October blast.