Explosive device detected, defused in J&K's Baramulla
Highlights
Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday detected and defused an explosive device in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Sources said an explosive device was detected by the troops of 30 Rashtriya Rifles on Baramulla-Handwara road in the morning.
"Bomb disposal squad was called in and the suspicious object was defused without causing any damage. Traffic on the highway was later restored," the sources added.
