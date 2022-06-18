  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Explosive device detected, defused in J&K's Baramulla

Explosive device detected, defused in J&Ks Baramulla
x

Explosive device detected, defused in J&K's Baramulla (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Security forces on Saturday detected and defused an explosive device in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday detected and defused an explosive device in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Sources said an explosive device was detected by the troops of 30 Rashtriya Rifles on Baramulla-Handwara road in the morning.

"Bomb disposal squad was called in and the suspicious object was defused without causing any damage. Traffic on the highway was later restored," the sources added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X