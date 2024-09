Expose BJP’s lies, says Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged Odisha’s women to expose the “lies” of the BJP, asserting that his party is committed to giving them significant roles and focusing on increasing female membership in the party. Patnaik made these remarks during the concluding session of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) meeting at the party’s State headquarters, Sankha Bhavan. “Lies are the biggest identity of BJP,” the former chief minister said.

Dismissing Patnaik’s allegation, the BJP claimed that the Opposition party was apprehensive about losing its women vote bank. “BJD is apprehensive of losing its women vote bank for which Patnaik is casting aspersions on the Subhadra scheme meant for women empowerment,” BJP spokesperson Urmila Mohapatra told reporters here.

Patnaik said though the BJP in its election manifesto announced a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each woman in the State under the Subhadra Yojana within two years, now the government has announced to give it in five years. “That too, women will get a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 every six months,” he pointed out. The former chief minister also recalled the BJP’s pre-election promise of providing 300 units of free electricity.

“BJP leaders came to Odisha during elections and made grand announcements, but in reality, people received nothing. The BJP should not betray the trust of women and the public. Our women are aware and will respond appropriately. Expose the BJP’s lies. The BJD will continue to be the voice of women in the State,” he said.

Asserting that the BJD is dedicated to working for the social and economic empowerment of women, Patnaik highlighted the success of Mission Shakti, which he claimed has united 70 lakh women, transforming them from self-help groups into entrepreneurs actively participating in development activities.

Reacting to Patnaik’s “lies” jibe pertaining to Subhadra Yojana scheduled to be implemented by the saffron party from September 17, Mohapatra said the BJD is anguished over its loss in the 2024 elections and is now consoling the women leaders with such remarks. She said violence against women crossed all limits in Odisha during the BJD government. “Commissions were formed to probe crimes against women, but these efforts were futile and failed to deliver justice,” she said.

Addressing the issue of crimes against women, Patnaik said, “It is a crime against the divine. In our culture, we revere women as mother goddesses. It is also a crime against humanity and must be stopped at all costs.”

He called on women to support those in distress and encourage them to face challenges with courage. “Our collective efforts will help create a safer world for our daughters,” Patnaik added.

The BJD chief expressed hope for the introduction of reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Assembly. “We should be fully prepared. Our membership drive should focus on enrolling more women, and I will be assigning greater responsibilities to women within the party organisation,” he concluded.