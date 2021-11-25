External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended 20th meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the 20th meeting of the Heads of State of the SCO Council on Thursday. He said that every serious initiative related to connectivity must be thoughtful, transparent and participatory. He said that every such initiative should be in accordance with the most basic principle of international law, which is to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Jaishankar also mentioned the milestones touched by startups in India here.He said that so far Indian startups have made 65 unicorns, out of which 28 have been built in 2021 alone. We stand ready to share our experiences with SCO members through our initiative to set up a Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Russian counterpart Sergey Levrov will attend a meeting through virtual medium on Friday. The meeting is being organized under the Russia-India-China (RCI) Trilateral Framework. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, S Jaishankar will preside over this meeting. It is believed that during this time the three leaders will discuss the situation in Afghanistan along with regional issues of mutual interest.



India got the chairmanship of the RCI after the trilateral talks held in Moscow in September last year. Now after Friday's meeting, Jaishankar will hand over its chairmanship to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the next one year.