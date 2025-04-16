Extradition from EU toughest: Ex-CBI chief on Mehul Choksi

New Delhi: Stressing that the extradition of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from Europe is the “toughest”, former CBI Director AP Singh said that the Indian authorities are now tasked with presenting concrete evidence and ensuring that Belgian courts are satisfied with India’s prison conditions and commitment to a fair trial.

Speaking to ANI, Singh recalled that Abu Salem was the last person extradited from the European Union 20 years ago. “Mehul Choksi has been arrested at the request of the Indian government. Now we have to give all the evidence of him scamming the PNB.