Live
- RBI to take rate cut down to 5.5 pc in FY26, CPI inflation to average 3.7 pc: HSBC
- Apple's New AI Training Method Boosts Accuracy Without Compromising User Privacy
- Jagan chopper issue: Pilot, co-pilot appear before police
- Murshidabad violence: Multiple petitions filed in Calcutta High Court
- Finance Commission officials meets CM Chandrababu discusses on state financial issues
- Ice-cold feet and heaviness in legs? It may signal varicose veins, says study
- National Banana Day: A Fun and Healthy Celebration for Everyone
- Best Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos in Canada in 2025
- VHP ridicules Mamata Banerjee for meeting with Imams
- National Herald was never personal property of Nehru family: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad
Extradition from EU toughest: Ex-CBI chief on Mehul Choksi
Highlights
New Delhi: Stressing that the extradition of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from Europe is the “toughest”, former CBI Director AP Singh said that...
New Delhi: Stressing that the extradition of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from Europe is the “toughest”, former CBI Director AP Singh said that the Indian authorities are now tasked with presenting concrete evidence and ensuring that Belgian courts are satisfied with India’s prison conditions and commitment to a fair trial.
Speaking to ANI, Singh recalled that Abu Salem was the last person extradited from the European Union 20 years ago. “Mehul Choksi has been arrested at the request of the Indian government. Now we have to give all the evidence of him scamming the PNB.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT