Fadnavis Demands Apology From Comedian Kunal Kamra Over Remarks About Deputy CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has publicly demanded an apology from stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra following controversial jokes about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis stated that while humor is acceptable, defamatory remarks against political leaders would not be tolerated.

The BJP leader took issue with Kamra's characterization of Shinde as a "traitor" for his alliance with the BJP. "Kunal Kamra should remember that people have shown in the Assembly elections 2024 as to who are traitors and who are not. Those who insulted the mandate and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray were shown their place by the people," Fadnavis declared.

The Chief Minister also criticized Kamra's social media posts, claiming, "The Constitution book he is using in his X post is the same which was shown by Rahul Gandhi. Neither of them has read the Constitution." Fadnavis further asserted that such comments could not be justified as freedom of speech.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar supported Fadnavis's stance, emphasizing that everyone should operate within legal boundaries. "Nobody should go beyond the law, Constitution and rules. They should speak within their rights," Pawar stated.

The controversy sparked violence when Shiv Sena workers allegedly vandalized Mumbai's Habitat Studio and a hotel, believing the controversial routine was filmed there. The studio has temporarily closed following the incident and has denied involvement in producing Kamra's content.

The situation has intensified political divisions, with former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray defending Kamra, stating, "He presented reality. A traitor is a traitor." Other Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders including Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have also supported the comedian while condemning the vandalism incidents.